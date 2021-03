Griffin (rest) said that if he makes his Nets debut against the Wizards on Sunday he expects to be under a minutes restriction, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

The Nets have taken a cautious approach to Griffin's health since he joined the team March 7, in order to practice injury management for his left knee. It's expected that Griffin is now set to make his debut with the team during Sunday's matchup against the Wizards, though it looks like he'll play a reduced role.