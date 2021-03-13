Griffin (coach's decision) could be sidelined another week, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Coach Steve Nash said Saturday that the Nets will continue to ramp Griffin up before he debuts with the team, and he said that the process could take "another week or two." Once Griffin returns, the Nets reportedly plan to use him as a small-ball center off the bench.
