Griffin (coach's decision) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit reports reports.
Griffin officially inked with the Nets last weekend, and he's eligible to suit up for his new team, but his Brooklyn debut remains on hold due to lingering injury management concerns about his left knee. His next opportunity to play will come Monday versus the Knicks.
