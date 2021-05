Griffin posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes Thursday in the loss to the Mavs.

Thursday marked the first time since Jan. 8 that Griffin recorded a double-double. Starting in place for DeAndre Jordan, Griffin managed to lead the Nets in rebounding and was one of just three starters to score in double figures. Since joining the Nets, Griffin has reached double-digit scoring in 12 of 21 outings.