Griffin collected 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in a 116-103 victory over the Raptors on Tuesday.

Griffin recorded a defensive stat for the 10th consecutive game and scored 12-plus points for the fourth time in his last five games. The forward has averaged 14.2 points (on 52.0 percent shooting from the field), 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game across his last five contests.