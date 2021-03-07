Griffin cleared waivers Sunday and is expected to sign with the Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Griffin agreed to a contract buyout with the Pistons on Friday, and he'll apparently head to Brooklyn after going unclaimed on waivers. The 31-year-old appeared in 20 games prior to being shut down by Detroit and averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists over 31.3 minutes per contest. He'll likely join Brooklyn's talented frontcourt following the All-Star break.