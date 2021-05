Griffin managed two points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 win over the Bulls.

The 32-year-old failed to make a shot from the field for the first time since April 13. Griffin was on a roll before Saturday's dud, averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers while shooting 54.1 percent from the field, so he'll look to bounce back Sunday at home against the Cavaliers.