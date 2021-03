Griffin (rest) is probable for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After being traded to the Nets, Griffin remained off the court for games due to injury management for his left knee. However, he's apparently been feeling good in practice and is expected to make his team debut Sunday. More information regarding his potential workload may arrive on gameday. It's possible Griffin will be on a restriction since it will mark his first game played since Feb. 12.