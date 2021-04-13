Griffin was held to four points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves, contributing four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes.

The 32-year-old followed up Saturday's two-point dud with another clunker. Griffin has failed to make a shot over his last two games, going 0-for-9 from the field while averaging just 3.0 points in that span. He's had a couple of decent games as a Net, but the 11-year veteran is too inconsistent to roster in all but the deepest of fantasy leagues.