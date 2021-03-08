Griffin has signed with the Nets for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Over the weekend, the Nets emerged as the favorite to land Griffin after he officially parted ways with the Pistons. Brooklyn acted swiftly, inking Griffin to a one-year deal that will grant him a fresh start with perhaps the top title contender in the East. On paper, Griffin won't do much to improve the Nets' defensive issues, but he adds even more playmaking and scoring to one of the league's best offensive rosters. Per Wojnarowski, the Nets plan to use Griffin primarily as a small-ball center off the bench.