Griffin will rest for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Chris Milholen of Nets Daily reports.

On the second night of a back-to-back set, Griffin will unsurprisingly get the night off to rest his left knee. With Kyrie Irving (personal) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) still out, coach Steve Nash will have to dig deep into his bench. The result should be extra minutes for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Jeff Green, Bruce Brown and Tyler Johnson.