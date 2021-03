Griffin finished Sunday's win over the Wizards with two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and a block in 15 minutes.

Making his debut in a Nets uniform, the ex-Piston played a minor role off the bench but finished as a plus-12 in his 15 minutes of action. Griffin's lone field goal came via a dunk in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Brooklyn has the luxury of gradually introducing Griffin into the rotation, and the veteran figures to eventually settle into a consistent role as a reserve.