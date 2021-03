Griffin had five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in Monday's win over the Timberwolves.

Coming off of a 17-point effort against the Pistons on Friday, Griffin wasn't as aggressive Monday, but he still made a positive impact (plus-13) in 19 minutes off the bench. Thus far, the Nets have limited Griffin to around 20 minutes, and that's unlikely to change with LaMarcus Aldridge (conditioning) set to enter the rotation within the next handful of games.