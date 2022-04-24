Griffin logged eight points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one block in eight minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Celtics.

Griffin, who had been out of the rotation, came out of nowhere and drilled two consecutive three-pointers during what can only be described as a fourth-quarter experiment by head coach Steve Nash. The 33-year-old was visibly gassed after only a few minutes of court time, although he did well in his limited action. His flurry of activity hints at potential for an increased presence in Monday's Game 4.