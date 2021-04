Griffin had seven points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in Sunday's loss to the Heat.

Making his second start since joining the Nets, Griffin wasn't able to do much with the opportunity. He did finish as a team-best plus-14 in 26 minutes, but Griffin failed to step up with James Harden (hamstring) out and Kevin Durant (quad) exiting less than five minutes into the game. With Durant misses more time, Griffin could continue to see a slightly elevated role.