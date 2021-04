Griffin will come off the bench Tuesday against the Pelicans, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old started Sunday against Miami and had seven points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes, but he'll shift back to the bench. Griffin should still be in the rotation off the bench while DeAndre Jordan starts at center.