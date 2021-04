Griffin (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Neither Griffin nor Kevin Durant (injury management) will be available, as the Nets continue to monitor both players' workloads with the playoffs on the horizon. Griffin saw 24 minutes of action in Tuesday's win over Minnesota -- his most in any game since debuting for the Nets on March 21. He'll likely return to availability for Friday's game against Charlotte.