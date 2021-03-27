Griffin registered 17 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's win over the Pistons.

Griffin returned to the lineup after getting Wednesday's game against the Jazz off for rest and posted 17 points in 20 minutes. Before tonight's game, Griffin was averaging 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 17.2 minutes over his first two games as a Net. The 11-year veteran has seen his minutes rise in every game since signing with the Nets, and his playing time should continue to grow as the season goes on.