Griffin closed with 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 120-108 victory over Houston.

Griffin turned in his best performance for the Nets, helping them to yet another victory. His playing time remains under wraps and given what we have seen from him thus far, his fantasy value is likely to be better suited to deeper formats. That said, James Harden (hamstring) could miss a game or two and if that is the case, Griffin does get a small bump in usage and could be worth streaming in as a flier-type.