Griffin's minutes limit will be increased gradually, and he'll still be restricted to about 15 minutes Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Brooklyn continues to be cautious with Griffin, who appeared in his first game since Feb. 12 on Sunday. He posted two points, two rebounds and one block in 15 minutes in his team debut and will be limited to about the same workload Tuesday. It's not exactly clear what Griffin's true role will end up being with the Nets, especially when Kevin Durant (hamstring) returns.