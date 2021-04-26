Griffin compiled 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Sunday's 128-119 win over the Suns.

While Brooklyn's trade for Griffin initially seemed like a bit of a head-scratcher, the sudden retirement of LaMarcus Aldridge made the transaction one of the shrewdest moves the Nets have made this season. While they still had DeAndre Jordan available, Griffin provides extra aggressiveness inside and enough depth for the Nets' frontcourt to stay fresh in their run for the title.