Griffin logged eight points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one block in eight minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Celtics.

Griffin, who has been a frequent DNP, came out of nowhere and drilled two consecutive three-pointers during what can only be described as a fourth-quarter experiment by Steve Nash. Griffin has played only five games since March 1, and he was visibly gassed after only a fee minutes of court time, although he did a lot with his limited participation. His flurry of activity hints at potential for an increased presence in Game 4.