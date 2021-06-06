Griffin closed with 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-107 victory over the Bucks.

Griffin had easily his best game of the season, stepping up in the absence of James Harden (hamstring), who lasted less than one minute. Starting at center, Griffin not only popped for 18 points but he also did an admirable job on the defensive end. Given Harden is coming off a significant hamstring injury, there is a very real chance he misses time here. If that is the case, Griffin is going to need to be much more proactive if the Nets are to maintain their current momentum, much like he was Saturday.