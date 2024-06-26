The Knicks traded Bogdanovic (foot/wrist) to the Nets along with four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via the Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-round pick in exchange for Mikal Bridges on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bogdanovic will head to Brooklyn after being traded from the Pistons to the Knicks in 2023-24. The veteran forward saw his production decrease after coming to New York on a bench role, averaging 10.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 19.2 minutes across 29 appearances. Bogdanovic underwent surgery on his left wrist and was reported to need left foot surgery after the Knicks' postseason exit, but he is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. In Brooklyn, the 34-year-old forward will likely compete for a starting forward spot alongside Cameron Johnson (toe) and could return to his nearly 20 points per game average.