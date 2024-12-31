site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nets-bojan-bogdanovic-remaining-sidelined | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Remaining sidelined
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bogdanovic (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Bogdanovic has yet to play a game for the Nets this season. It remains uncertain when he might finally get on the floor for Brooklyn, as there is no current timetable for his return.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories