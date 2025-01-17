Bogdanovic (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Bogdanovic has yet to play for the Nets this season, and the lack of positive updates regarding his status suggests he might not be close to returning to the hardwood. His next chance to play will come against the Thunder on Sunday.
