Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Ruled out for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bogdanovic (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Bogdanovic has yet to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut as he continues to work his way back from left foot surgery. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Celtics.
