Bogdanovic (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Bogdanovic hasn't played a single game for the Nets this season as he recovers from foot surgery. With no definitive timetable for his return, Brooklyn will likely continue to rely on Ziaire Williams and Jalen Wilson to shoulder the load in the veteran's absence.
