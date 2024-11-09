site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Still out for Saturday
Bogdanovic (foot) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Bogdanovic's absence streak will extend to 10 games to start the 2024-25 season while recovering from left foot surgery. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with New Orleans.
