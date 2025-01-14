Bogdanovic (foot) remains out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Bogdanovic hasn't made his 2024-25 regular-season debut with the Nets yet, and his absence won't end Tuesday. It's unclear how far along the veteran sharpshooter is in his recovery from offseason foot surgery, so fantasy managers should continue to treat Bogdanovic as out indefinitely going forward. In the meantime, Ziaire Williams and Jalen Wilson should continue serving as regular members of Brooklyn's rotation.