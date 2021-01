Brown went for 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Knicks.

Brown has now produced 15-plus points in two consecutive games for the first time this season. He also contributed a career-high 14 rebounds and is averaging 10 boards over his last two outings. With the addition of James Harden on Wednesday, Brown's recent production may be short-lived.