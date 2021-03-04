Brown delivered 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Rockets.

Brown extended his double-digit scoring streak to six games and has been a reliable contributor for the Nets since he moved to the starting lineup 11 games ago. In fact, he ended just two boards and three dimes away from finishing with a triple-double for the first time this season. During that 11-game stretch, Brown is averaging 12.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while attempting just 8.5 shots per game.