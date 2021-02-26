Brown compiled 14 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes Thursday in the Nets' 129-92 win over the Magic.

Brown will likely be one of several Nets supporting players to lose out on playing time when Kevin Durant (hamstring) returns, but he's been a key cog in coach Steve Nash's rotation during the star's absence. While Durant has been sidelined for nine of the past 10 games, Brown has averaged 10.5 points (on 57.5 percent shooting from the field), 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.5 minutes.