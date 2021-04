Coach Steve Nash said the team is "positive and optimistic" Brown will be available Friday against Portland, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The 24-year-old was already ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, and it appears he'll also be sidelined for the front half of the back-to-back set Thursday at Indiana. Brown's absence due to the knee issue could be limited to two games if he's able to play Friday.