Brown scored 11 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and four steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

It's the third time in the last five games Brown has collected double-digits boards, but this was only his second double-double of the season, with the first coming back on Jan. 13. The 24-year-old has also snatched multiple steals four times in the last seven games -- a span in which he's averaged 9.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.