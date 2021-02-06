Brown is a late addition to the Nets' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Raptors, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Brown will replace Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocols) in the starting unit. Durant was pulled from the starting lineup minutes before the game. It is apparently still possible that he will become available to play barrring test results, but Brown will benefit out the gate. He has averaged 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 24.8 minutes in eight starts this season.