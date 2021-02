Brown had 29 points (11-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 127-118 win over the Kings.

It's the first time this season the 24-year-old scored at least 20 points, and he did so with only 13 shot attempts. Brown shouldn't be expected to regularly be scoring in double figures, but he's carved out a solid role in Brooklyn's rotation this season.