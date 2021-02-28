Brown recorded 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's 115-98 loss to the Mavericks.

Although multiple elites were missing from Brooklyn's starting lineup, Brown's role remained largely unchanged in the loss. While playing alongside three All-Stars, he has capably supported them with multiple-category production throughout the season.