Brown registered eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four steals and one assist across 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's loss to the Pistons.

Although Brown came off the bench, he was able to pace the Nets in both steals and rebounds. Over his last three games -- including one start -- Brown is averaging 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while playing in 23.7 minutes per game.