Brown logged two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 116-112 loss to the Celtics.

Brown opened the series with a two-point effort, then he supplied consecutive monster outings which featured 20-plus points and eight rebounds apiece, and he finally vanished into the offseason with a five-point effort Monday. The 25-year-old averaged 9.0 points per game on 40.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc during the regular season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the coming months.