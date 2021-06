Brown will come off the bench for Game 6 against Milwaukee on Thursday, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Brown had started in each of the last four games with the team shorthanded, but he was replaced in the role by Jeff Green for Thursday's game. The 24-year-old came off the bench in the first six games of the playoffs and averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.