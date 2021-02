Brown will come off the bench Saturday at Philadelphia, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Brown had 13 points and six rebounds in a spot start Friday, but he'll return to the bench Saturday despite Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocols) and Kyrie Irving (finger) being unavailable. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Jeff Green will instead join Brooklyn's starting five against the Sixers.