Brown has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to right knee soreness, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

The 24-year-old apparently suffered the injury Sunday against Phoenix when he had four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal in only 10 minutes. Tyler Johnson and Mike James should see increased run in the backcourt behind starters Kyrie Irving and Landry Shamet with Brown sidelined along with James Harden (hamstring) and Chris Chiozza (hand).