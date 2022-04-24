Brown chipped in 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Celtics.

Were it not for Brown and Nicolas Claxton, the Nets could have been blown out early. The duo played lights out throughout the first half, and it's not surprising that Brown was the open man to begin the game. The Celtics have had enormous success in containing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so the Nets have been forced to find production elsewhere. Brown's 26 points marked a playoff career-high, and the team will need similar production from him if they hope to extend their playoff life.