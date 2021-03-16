Brown saw just seven minutes of action in Monday's win over the Knicks, finishing with six points (3-3 FG) and three rebounds.

Moving to the bench with Jeff Green entering the starting five, Brown's workload took a concerning turn for the worse, as his minutes declined for the fifth straight game and he played fewer than 10 minutes for the first time since Jan. 20. Brown had a nice six-game run just before the All-Star break -- 18.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 30.0 MPG -- but it may be time to reconsider his worth in fantasy leagues.