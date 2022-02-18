Brown ended Thursday's 117-103 loss to the Wizards with 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes.

Brown struggled with his shot Thursday, joining his teammates -- 40.4 percent shooting as a team -- with collective shooting woes. Currently lacking Kevin Durant (knee) and Ben Simmons (conditioning), Brown is a candidate to retain a respectable role once the Brooklyn frontcourt returns to full health. The 25-year-old averaged 8.8 points and 5.4 rebounds on 55.6 percent shooting across 65 games for the Nets last season.