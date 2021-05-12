Brown had 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's win over Chicago.

Making his second straight start, Brown bounced back from a quiet effort against Denver on Saturday with his first double-double since April 14. He was able to garner a bit of extra run in the second half after Kyrie Irving took a shot to the face and was forced to exit the game. If Irving, who the Nets confirmed did not sustain a concussion, misses Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Brown could again see an increased role.