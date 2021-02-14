Brown finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes Saturday in the Nets' 134-117 win over the Warriors.

Brown has occasionally turned in scoring outbursts like this during his first season with the Nets, but most of his big games have come with at least one of Kevin Durant, James Harden or Kyrie Irving out of the lineup. Brooklyn had all of its stars available versus Golden State, but the Nets took down the Warriors with a more balanced approach on offense, as six players finished with between 14 and 23 points. Don't expect that to occur too frequently, especially since Brown needed to hit two-thirds of his shot attempts to achieve his second-best scoring total of the season.