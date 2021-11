Brown had 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-99 loss to Golden State.

Brown scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 7 and also tied his season high with three steals. The 25-year-old has started the past 12 games and is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 assists in 27.8 minutes during that stretch.