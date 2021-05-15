Brown accumulated 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 win over the Bulls.

The 24-year-old has taken advantage of extra playing time over his last three games, averaging 15.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in that span. Brown has started the last four games for Brooklyn, which is a trend that should continue the rest of the way. He'll look to keep up his stellar play Sunday at home against the Cavaliers.